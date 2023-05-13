NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NEWT. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $280.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $348,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 83.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 81.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.