NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 6,500 ($82.02) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.92) to GBX 7,500 ($94.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($94.64) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,900 ($87.07).

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,818 ($86.03) on Tuesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,306 ($54.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,082 ($89.36). The firm has a market cap of £8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.54, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,691.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,280.36.

NEXT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NEXT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.77) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,705.04%.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($82.09), for a total value of £344,818 ($435,101.58). 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

