NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $605,917.32

NFT (NFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $605,917.32 and $9.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025072 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,822.83 or 0.99989677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01641778 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.