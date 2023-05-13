Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 28,984 Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Acutus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $499,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 242.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

