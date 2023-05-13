Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

FERG opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.45.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

