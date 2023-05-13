Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $234,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

