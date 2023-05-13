Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

