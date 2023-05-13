Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.66. The company had a trading volume of 606,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,232. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average of $232.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.