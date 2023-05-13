Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,877,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,823,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,855. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

