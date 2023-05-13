Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,585,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Price Performance

OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,298. Nitches has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. Its products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home decor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Las Vegas NV.

