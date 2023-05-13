Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $4.49 on Friday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

