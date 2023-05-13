Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $4.49 on Friday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

