NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Rajeev Gautam Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Rajeev Gautam purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NNBR opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.20.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

