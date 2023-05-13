Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.28. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 22,885 shares trading hands.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 82.14%.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the business of selling and providing services franchises and licenses and operating company-owned stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.