Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NDLS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $995,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

