Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

