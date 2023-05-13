Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.58. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 973,013 shares.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Northwest Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 6,240.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.