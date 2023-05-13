Notis McConarty Edward Has $8.88 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $367.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

