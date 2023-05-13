Notis McConarty Edward Has $921,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in PayPal were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PayPal Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

