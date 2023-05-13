Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 324 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,562,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of ROK opened at $271.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

