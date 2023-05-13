Notis McConarty Edward Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

