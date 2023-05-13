Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.5 %

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

