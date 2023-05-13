Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

