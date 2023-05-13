Notis McConarty Edward Sells 300 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,955,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,758,000 after purchasing an additional 104,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,434,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

