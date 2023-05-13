Notis McConarty Edward Sells 332 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 8,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.23. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.