Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

NVS opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

