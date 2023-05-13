Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the April 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 385,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

