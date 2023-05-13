Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 54.0% in April

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,103 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 895,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,066 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 494,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 78,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.87. 60,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,944. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

