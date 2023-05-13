Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvve by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuvve by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuvve by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuvve by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 131.35% and a negative net margin of 1,421.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

