NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.94% of NVIDIA worth $3,404,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

Shares of NVDA opened at $283.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

