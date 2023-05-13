NXM Trading Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

