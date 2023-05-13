O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $24.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.