Oak Associates Ltd. OH Boosts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Premier were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Premier stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

