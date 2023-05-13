Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 5,122 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

