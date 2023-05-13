Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,626,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 284,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,087,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.10 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

