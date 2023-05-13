Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $208,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.