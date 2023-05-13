Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,295 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.