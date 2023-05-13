Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $728,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMNT opened at $97.69 on Friday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $98.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58.

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds by investing in short-term debt securities with an ESG screen.

