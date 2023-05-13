Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

