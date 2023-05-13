Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 725 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,521,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.