Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

APA opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

