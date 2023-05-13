Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

