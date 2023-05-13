Oasis Network Price Down 10.5% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $300.48 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.26 or 0.06684733 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05214935 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $22,120,867.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

