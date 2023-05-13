Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $298.79 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $298.79 million and $9.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.47 or 0.06728354 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05214935 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $22,120,867.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

