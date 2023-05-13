Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

OCUL stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 170.73% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

