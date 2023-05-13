Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Oil Search Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Oil Search Company Profile

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

