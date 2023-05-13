OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,711,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731,872. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

