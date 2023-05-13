OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

