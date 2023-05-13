OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,741. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.35 and its 200 day moving average is $357.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

