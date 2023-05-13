OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 2,560,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.



