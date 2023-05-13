Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $283.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.33. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 197.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

